Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Announces First Regional Forum in Rwanda


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


FORBES WOMAN AFRICA is excited to announce the inaugural FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Regional Forum (https://www.ForbesAfrica.com/) in association with Mastercard, a Leading Women Summit initiative, to be held in Kigali, Rwanda, on 9 August 2019. Coinciding with National Women’s Day in South Africa, the FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Regional Forum in association with Mastercard will bring together […]

FORBES WOMAN AFRICA is excited to announce the inaugural FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Regional Forum (
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 22/07/2019

Tchad : un appui de la coopération allemande au comité départemental d'action de Ouara

Tchad : un appui de la coopération allemande au comité départemental d'action de Ouara

Tchad : 50 jeunes entrepreneurs formés, encadrés et financés Tchad : 50 jeunes entrepreneurs formés, encadrés et financés 22/07/2019

Populaires

Tchad : exemplarité, rigueur et fermeté, le ministre des Finances visite les régies financières

23/07/2019

Tchad : 50 jeunes entrepreneurs formés, encadrés et financés

22/07/2019

Tchad : un appui de la coopération allemande au comité départemental d'action de Ouara

22/07/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : En immersion à Cuba avec les étudiants tchadiens de médecine
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/07/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

La Rwanda ouvrira une Ambassade au Maroc, un "revers cuisant des polisariens"

La Rwanda ouvrira une Ambassade au Maroc, un "revers cuisant des polisariens"

Le regard africain sur l'Europe Le regard africain sur l'Europe 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

ANALYSE - 13/07/2019 - Freeman Djido​

L’opposition tchadienne s’autodétruit

L’opposition tchadienne s’autodétruit

Seul le premier renouvellement du titre de séjour est de droit en cas de violences conjugales Seul le premier renouvellement du titre de séjour est de droit en cas de violences conjugales 07/07/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 22/07/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Accord de pêche Maroc-UE : magistrale rouste infligée par l’U.E au polisario et à ses mentors

Accord de pêche Maroc-UE : magistrale rouste infligée par l’U.E au polisario et à ses mentors

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris 20/06/2019