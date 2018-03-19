Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative in its Ambition to Drive Innovation, Skills Development and Economic Impact

Today, [Facebook](http://www.Facebook.com) (www.Facebook.com) announced a new [nationwide initiative in Nigeria](https://fbinnigeria.splashthat.com/) (www.FbInNigeria.Splashthat.com) to further cement its commitment and investment in the country, and across the continent. Incorporating a series of high profile partnerships, training programmes and a physical space that will serve as a center for learning… Read more on http://aposource.go-demo.com/press/facebook-launches-nigeria-initiative-in-its...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...