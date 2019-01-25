Fall-out over Mozambique debt scandal risks spill-over into Angola

EXX Africa ([www.EXXAfrica.com](https://www.exxafrica.com/)) published a special report on the risk of spill-over of the Mozambique debts scandal into Angola. On 25 January, Mozambique’s Parliament requested that the country’s former finance minister Manuel Chang be held in preventative custody while he awaits extradition to the United States following his recent arrest in neighbouring South Africa.… Read […]

EXX Africa ([www.EXXAfrica.com](https://ww...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...