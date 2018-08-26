Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Fashion and Data Combine to Create Iconic African Designs


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Août 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The power of technology and fashion have combined in a thought-provoking project that demonstrates how data can transform African cities. Tech leader Siemens (www.Siemens.com) used data from the cities of Lagos, Nairobi and Johannesburg and wove it into unique fabrics which tell a story about each city. Three iconic African fashion designers then used the […]

The power of technology and fashion have combined in a thought-provoking project that demonstrates how data can transform African ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 25/08/2018

N'Djamena : la SNE va recouvrer ses impayés d'électricité dans les quartiers

N'Djamena : la SNE va recouvrer ses impayés d'électricité dans les quartiers

Tchad : des hélicoptères de l'armée sillonnent l'extrême nord Tchad : des hélicoptères de l'armée sillonnent l'extrême nord 25/08/2018

Populaires

Tchad : 2 morts dans une noyade près de Gaoui

26/08/2018

Tchad : le suivi de la campagne agricole s’intensifie

27/08/2018

South Africa: Integrated Resources Plan (IRP) Media Briefing

27/08/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Intervention militaire pour protéger les intérêts du Tchad : "si nous devons le faire demain, nous allons le faire"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/08/2018 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

L’emballage : une nouvelle religion à Djibouti

L’emballage : une nouvelle religion à Djibouti

À ces alimentaires sans conscience À ces alimentaires sans conscience 07/08/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

ANALYSE - 22/08/2018 -

Idriss Déby renforce ses troupes au Nord du Tchad, le CCSMR grelotte

Idriss Déby renforce ses troupes au Nord du Tchad, le CCSMR grelotte

La lutte contre la criminalité transnationale organisée est une affaire de tous ! La lutte contre la criminalité transnationale organisée est une affaire de tous ! 14/08/2018 - Ousman Saleh Dagache

REACTION - 22/08/2018 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Mahamat Nour Ibedou : « prenons notre destin en main »

Mahamat Nour Ibedou : « prenons notre destin en main »

Le Saint-Siège fait une mise au point qui déroute les dirigeants algériens et les terropolisariens Le Saint-Siège fait une mise au point qui déroute les dirigeants algériens et les terropolisariens 12/08/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.