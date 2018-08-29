Alwihda Info
Fashion and Data combine to create iconic African Designs


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Août 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The power of technology and fashion have combined in a thought-provoking project that demonstrates how data can transform African cities. Tech leader Siemens (https://www.siemens.com/global/en/home.html) used data from the cities of Lagos, Nairobi and Johannesburg and wove it into unique fabrics which tell a story about each city. Three iconic African fashion designers then used the […]

