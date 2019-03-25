Alwihda Info
Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis travels to Egypt for working visit


25 Mars 2019


Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, will make a working visit to Cairo on 24 and 25 March 2019 to meet with several representatives of the Egyptian Government. Mr Cassis will also take the opportunity to gain insights into Switzerland’s cooperation programme in Egypt and deliver a speech at […]

