Federal Foreign Office on emergency aid to contain Ebola in eastern Congo

A Federal Foreign Office Spokesperson issued the following statement today (19 May) on stepping up assistance measures to combat the world’s second largest outbreak of Ebola: “The Federal Foreign Office is now providing the WHO with a further four million euros for immediate humanitarian relief in eastern Congo to contain the Ebola outbreak. Germany is […]

