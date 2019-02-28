Female Islamic preachers call for women’s rights, contraception in Niger

The preacher Malama Ouani may seem like an unlikely advocate of sexual and reproductive health and rights. She teaches women about Islam and family welfare during study groups, known as “madrassas,” in her conservative community in southern Niger. But her lessons explore aspects of family that are seldom discussed in religious circles – including domestic […]

The preacher Malama Ouani may seem like an unlikely advocate of sexual and reproductive health and rights. She teaches women about...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...