Financial inclusion in West Africa gets a boost with new $10m raise by Aella Fintech


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Février 2020


Focused on improving financial inclusion for West Africa’s low-income segment, a Nigerian fintech start-up, Aella (https://AellaCredit.com/) has raised a $10m debt financing round, from HQ Financial Group (HQF), Singapore-based private company specializing in new material science, semiconductor and blockchain financial investments. This debt financing round is Aella’s second raise and will bolster… Read more on […]

Focused on improving financial inclusion for West Africa’s low-income seg...

