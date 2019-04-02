Finland supports cyclone victims in Mozambique

Finland will support Mozambique’s recovery from the cyclone that hit the country in mid-March through the Finnish Red Cross and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and by providing technical assistance. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has granted EUR 200,000 to the emergency field hospital, which is currently being set up in Mozambique […]

