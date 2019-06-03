First Egyptian Delegation of Companies Heads to SelectUSA Investment Summit

For the first time, Egyptian companies will travel as a delegation to the United States to participate in the SelectUSA Investment Summit, June 10-12, 2019, the highest-profile event dedicated to promoting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the United States. The companies participating represent an array of industry sectors and have the potential to establish a […]

For the first time, Egyptian companies will travel as a delegation to the United States to participate in the SelectUSA I...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...