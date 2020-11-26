Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

First Lady during her cycling tour to STOP GBV and marked the International day of ‘Elimination of violence against Wo men and Girls’ through the Poster Contest


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Novembre 2020


Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany, marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women with the announcement of “Stop GBV” Poster Contest in partnership with H.E Mrs. NEO JANE MASISI, The First Lady of Botswana and Ambassador of Merck More Than A Mother, with the aim to prevent gender-based […]

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany, ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/11/2020

Tchad : des centaines d'habitants se réfugient à Gounou Gaya suite aux violences

Tchad : des centaines d'habitants se réfugient à Gounou Gaya suite aux violences

مشير تشاد يستقبل مختلف المسئولين بولاية شاري باقرمي مشير تشاد يستقبل مختلف المسئولين بولاية شاري باقرمي 26/11/2020

Populaires

Tchad : violences dans la Kabbia, arrestation de sous-préfets et chefs de canton

26/11/2020

Tchad : instauration d'un couvre-feu dans plusieurs zones de la Kabbia suite aux affrontements

26/11/2020

Tchad : le président annonce le lancement de plusieurs chantiers routiers

26/11/2020
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/11/2020 - Vanessa Moungar et Yero Baldeh

Le rôle des femmes est essentiel pour bâtir des communautés résilientes après le Covid-19

Le rôle des femmes est essentiel pour bâtir des communautés résilientes après le Covid-19

Tribune : Le complexe des petits dictateurs Tribune : Le complexe des petits dictateurs 27/10/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

ANALYSE - 16/11/2020 - Aliou TALL

​Emigration clandestine : BRING BACK OUR BOYS ! Ils sont violés, vendus et tués par les libyens

​Emigration clandestine : BRING BACK OUR BOYS ! Ils sont violés, vendus et tués par les libyens

Importance et enjeux d'un Code de bonne conduite des journalistes en période électorale Importance et enjeux d'un Code de bonne conduite des journalistes en période électorale 11/11/2020 - Fleury Fulgence BANALE

REACTION - 12/11/2020 - Hisseine Adamou Camara

Tchad : les couturiers professionnels réagissent à l'annonce de l'interdiction d'importation de tissus

Tchad : les couturiers professionnels réagissent à l'annonce de l'interdiction d'importation de tissus

Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne 25/10/2020

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter