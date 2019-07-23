First Reception Centre for Victims of Trafficking Opens in Niger

Niger, a major migratory hub in West and Central Africa, sees numerous vulnerable migrants transiting the country, including victims of trafficking (VoTs) and potential VoTs. Between 2016 and 2019, IOM assisted 326 VOTs, most of them minors (34%) coming from Nigeria (49%), Niger (24%), and Benin (14%). In addition, many Nigerien nationals fall prey to […]

