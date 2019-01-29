First evacuation from Libya of 2019 brings 130 refugees to safety

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, evacuated yesterday (28 January) 130 people out of Libya, marking the first evacuations to Niger in 2019. The individuals evacuated had been detained in very dire conditions, and for months on end. UNHCR advocated for them to be released, and transferred them to the Gathering and Departure Facility in Tripoli, […]

