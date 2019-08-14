Alwihda Info
First meeting between President Masisi and Ms. Laurence Beau


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Août 2019


On Monday 12 of August, Ms. Laurence Beau, Ambassador of France to Botswana, presented her credentials to President Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi. During this meeting, Ms Beau expressed her willingness to continue and develop the already excellent bilateral relations between France and Botswana, emphasizing the common interests of both countries in democracy, human rights, peace […]

