Five medical staff dead in latest attack on health facilities in Tripoli

The World Health Organization strongly condemns yesterday’s attack on Az Zawiyah Field Hospital in the south of Tripoli. Five health workers were killed and 8 were injured in the attack. The hospital was damaged and forced to suspend its services. This latest incident is one of dozens of confirmed attacks on health care in Libya […]

