Floods and Intercommunal Violence in Central Mali: Thousands of Displaced Persons Await Humanitarian Assistance


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Juin 2019


Recent heavy rains in the Mopti region of Mali have caused floods, aggravating the already precarious situation of the 50,254 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the region. Humanitarian assistance now is on its way to help the most vulnerable households. Since last week, more than 800 IDPs have already been provided with tents, while 70 […]

