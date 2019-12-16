Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Floods and Uncertainty About Peace Restrict the Return of Displaced Families in Bor


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Nyarien Ochiek Yot and her five children fled their village in the far north of South Sudan to the United Nations protection site in Bor when her husband was killed during fierce fighting at the start of the civil war. Six years on, her family wants to return to their home in Mankien as peace […]

Nyarien Ochiek Yot and her five children fled their village in the far north of South Sudan to the United Nations protection site in Bor when her husband was killed during fierce fighting at the...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/12/2019

Tchad : conférence-débat sur les potentialités et la gestion des ressources naturelles du Batha

Tchad : conférence-débat sur les potentialités et la gestion des ressources naturelles du Batha

La fondation Tchad Helping Hands en plaidoyer auprès des étudiants La fondation Tchad Helping Hands en plaidoyer auprès des étudiants 14/12/2019

Populaires

Les chefs d'Etat du G5 Sahel rendent hommage au Niger

15/12/2019

Tchad : "une performance satisfaisante reflétant l'engagement ferme des autorités" (FMI)

15/12/2019

Tchad : conférence-débat sur les potentialités et la gestion des ressources naturelles du Batha

15/12/2019
Vidéo à la Une
La CASAC exhorte les tchadiens à la consolidation et à la préservation de la paix
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/12/2019 - ​HYOMENI Paul Guy

Cameroun : déclaration sur le projet de loi portant Code général des collectivités territoriales décentralisées

Cameroun : déclaration sur le projet de loi portant Code général des collectivités territoriales décentralisées

Tchad : "La détention arbitraire d'Ibedou, l'une des plus grandes injustices", Abdelmanane Khatab Tchad : "La détention arbitraire d'Ibedou, l'une des plus grandes injustices", Abdelmanane Khatab 14/12/2019 - Abdelmanane Khatab

ANALYSE - 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain

COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique 02/12/2019 - Christian Wessels

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa