Floods and Uncertainty About Peace Restrict the Return of Displaced Families in Bor

Nyarien Ochiek Yot and her five children fled their village in the far north of South Sudan to the United Nations protection site in Bor when her husband was killed during fierce fighting at the start of the civil war. Six years on, her family wants to return to their home in Mankien as peace […]

