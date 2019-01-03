Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) organizes a training workshop for the Libyan ministry of Agriculture

As part of the capacity building agreement between the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Government of Libya, FAO representation to Libya is delivering a training workshop to cadres from the Libyan ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Marine Wealth, in collaboration with the Egyptian International Centre for Agriculture (EICA). Eleven […]
