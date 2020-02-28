Alwihda Info
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) welcomes €17 million contribution from Germany to combat the impact of the Desert Locust upsurge in East Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Février 2020


FAO Director-General QU Dongyu has welcomed a €17 million contribution from Germany to provide assistance to those directly affected by the Desert Locust upsurge in East Africa. Germany’s Permanent Representative to FAO, Ulrich Seidenberger, made the announcement at FAO headquarters in Rome. The new pledge comes after Germany already contributed €3 million. “I want to […]

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu has welcomed a €17 million contribution from Germany to provide assistance...

TCHAD - 28/02/2020

Tchad : à Bongor, le matériel de cérémonie volé après le départ du président

POINT DE VUE - 24/02/2020 - Aristide Sélleson

Qui veut affaiblir Touadera en utilisant Mapenzi ?

ANALYSE - 27/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Preuve de l'irrégularité des actes de l'état civil étrangers : précisions apportées par le juge judiciaire

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

