Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) welcomes €17 million contribution from Germany to combat the impact of the Desert Locust upsurge in East Africa

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu has welcomed a €17 million contribution from Germany to provide assistance to those directly affected by the Desert Locust upsurge in East Africa. Germany’s Permanent Representative to FAO, Ulrich Seidenberger, made the announcement at FAO headquarters in Rome. The new pledge comes after Germany already contributed €3 million. “I want to […]

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu has welcomed a €17 million contribution from Germany to provide assistance...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...