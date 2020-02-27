Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) welcomes European Union contribution of €11 million to fight Desert Locust outbreak

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu today welcomed an € 11 million contribution from the European Union as the UN agency steps up efforts to fight the Desert Locust upsurge which has now spread from East Africa to the Persian Gulf. The European Commission announced €10 million would come from the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Cooperation […]

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu today welcomed an € 11 million contribution from the European Union as the UN agency s...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...