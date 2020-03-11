Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) leases aircraft and procures equipment to boost desert locust control operations in Ethiopia

With funding support from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (UN CERF) the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (UK DFID), MasterCard, the European Commission’s Directorate General International Cooperation and Development (DEVCO), and United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/food-and-agriculture-organization-of-the-united...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...