Force Commander in Jowhar on mission to assess operational plans

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Tigabu Yilma was in Jowhar on Saturday, to assess the ongoing counter-terrorism plans and the welfare of troops in the region. The Force Commander interacted with the officers, men, and women of AMISOM Sector 5, which is the area of responsibility of the Burundi […]

