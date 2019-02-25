Foreign Minister Maas prior to his departure for Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso and Mali

By Foreign Minister Heiko Maas In the United Nations Security Council, we are advocating conflict prevention, sustainable peacekeeping and a comprehensive approach to resolving and preventing conflicts. I am travelling to West Africa today and will be visiting three countries that enjoy the support of the international community in the particular challenges they face. Twenty […]

By Foreign Minister Heiko Maas In the United Nations Security Council, we are advocating conflict prevention, ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...