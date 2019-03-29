Foreign Minister Mohamad A. Alhakim and his Arab counterparts participated in the consultative meeting held prior to the start of the Arab Summit in Tunis. The agenda of the meetings was briefly reviewed and included regional and international issues of common interest to Arab countries. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/foreign-minister-participates-in-consultative-meeting-of-arab-foreign-ministers-in-tunisia?lang=en

