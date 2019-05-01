Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Foreign Secretary: UK backs Nigeria in fight against extremism


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Foreign Secretary today visited the North East of Nigeria to show that the UK remains committed to supporting Nigeria and its neighbours in the fight against Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa. The UK has repeatedly called for the release of all those abducted by Boko Haram and Islamic State in West […]

The Foreign Secretary today visited the North East of Nigeria to show that the UK remains committed to supporting Nigeria and its neighbours in the fight against Boko Haram a...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mercredi 1 Mai 2019 - 21:36 The Power of Art to Unite

Mercredi 1 Mai 2019 - 21:05 Minister Cannon welcomes Africa Day 2019 Events across Ireland

Mercredi 1 Mai 2019 - 20:52 Committee Against Torture examines the situation in South Africa