Foreign Secretary welcomes more than £64 million of British funding for Kenyan industry

£52 million of UK funding has been raised for solar power plant, creating up to 250 jobs in Kenya; £11 million investment by British business De La Rue to produce high-tech identity cards, tax stamps, and currency; £1.4 million package of support for creative industries in Kenya and Nigeria The Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...