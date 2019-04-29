Alwihda Info
Former Ethiopian Prime Minister charges African investors to emulate Dangote’s investment drive


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Former Ethiopia Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn has described as exceptional and enormous the investment of the Dangote Group (https://Dangote.com) in Africa’s oil refining sector and urged other private sector investors to take a cue from the group’s investment drive. Speaking during the tour of Dangote Jetty, Fertiliser and Refinery Plant, Desalegn said the President of […]

