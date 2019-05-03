Alwihda Info
Former South African president Thabo Mbeki to lead Commonwealth Observer Group for Malawi elections


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Mai 2019


A Commonwealth group has been appointed to observe the 2019 Malawi Tripartite elections. It will be led by Thabo Mbeki, the second post-Apartheid South African President. Voters go to the polls on 21 May to elect a president as well as members of the national assembly and local government councillors. The Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) […]

