France supports United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)’s response to Gender Based Violence in Libya

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, France provides UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, with USD 100,000 to protect and help survivors of gender based violence access lifesaving GBV services through a national toll-free hotline. The hotline will function as a gateway to safe and confidential GBV services, including specialized counselling, psychosocial support and […]

