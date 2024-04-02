Friendship and cooperation are cherishable whenever they happen











Alwihda Info | Par People's Daily - 2 Avril 2024



China welcomes more countries to establish or resume diplomatic relations with it and will continuously strengthen the bond of friendship and cooperation with other developing countries, so as to contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

By He Yin, People's Daily Chinese President Xi Jinping recently held talks with Nauruan President David Adeang, who was paying a state visit to China. The two heads of state had an in-depth exchange of views on growing China-Nauru relations and international and regional issues of common interests, and reached important consensus.



Friendship, no matter its beginning, will have a bright future, and cooperation, regardless of scale, will be productive as long as it is sincere, Xi said.



Xi's remarks fully demonstrate China's sincerity to work with Nauru to create a bright future for bilateral relations and bring more benefits to the two peoples.



Since 2016, eleven countries have established or resumed diplomatic relations with China. Taking the establishment or resumption of diplomatic ties as a new starting point, and in the spirit of seizing the day and giving full play to the late starter’s advantage, China and these countries have continuously deepened political mutual trust, actively promoted practical cooperation and achieved win-win results. It demonstrated China's commitment to the principles of equality, mutual respect, and mutual benefit, and China's firm resolution to remain a reliable friend and sincere partner of relevant countries on their path of development.



The fast growth of bilateral relations between China and these countries fully demonstrates that establishing and developing relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle is a right move that conforms to the trend of history and the times, as well as a correct choice that withstands the test of time and history.



China believes that a friend is a friend, regardless of when the friendship began, and cooperation should be valued, regardless of its size. This exemplifies China's efforts to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.



In October 2019, less than 20 days after China and the Solomon Islands formally established diplomatic relations, Xi met with the Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in Beijing. He said that the friendship between the two nations will enjoy bright prospects although their diplomatic ties are newly forged. Since the two countries established diplomatic relations, their friendly cooperation has become a pacesetter for the relations between China and other island countries in the Pacific in spite of a relatively late start. Their cooperation is a paradigm of unity, cooperation and common development for countries of different sizes, and for developing countries.



In March 2023, China established diplomatic ties with Honduras, and three months later, Honduran President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento paid a state visit to China. Under the guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, the bilateral relations between the two countries started to grow from a high level. The economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges between the two sides enjoy great dynamism and promise.



China resumed diplomatic ties with Nauru this January and two months later, President Adeang paid a state visit to China. The two countries signed bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of the Belt and Road cooperation, the Global Development Initiative, economic development and agriculture.



China always believes that all countries, big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, are equal members of the international community. China has always been a member of the developing world, and China's vote in the United Nations Security Council always belongs to developing countries.



China adheres to the principle of treating all countries as equals when developing relations with nations it has established or resumed diplomatic ties with, and is committed to carrying out practical cooperation in various fields with these countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.



President Castro said Honduras firmly sticks to the one-China principle and is willing to develop ties with China that feature independence and mutual respect.



President Adeang said Nauru highly appreciates China's commitment to equality among all countries, no matter big or small, and is willing to abide by the one-China principle, and continuously deepen cooperation with China.



China sincerely makes friends and actively promotes cooperation. Along the coastline of Nauru, rows of blue solar panels stand neatly arranged. This is the first photovoltaic power generation and energy storage system project undertaken by a Chinese enterprise in Nauru. It is also Nauru's largest solar power plant to date. Once connected to the grid, it will meet the entire nation's electricity needs.



In the coming future, China is ready to carry out more practical cooperation with Nauru in trade, investment and infrastructure construction, and strengthen exchanges in education, culture, health, youth and other fields.



Less than four months after the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and Honduras started negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA). This February, the two countries signed an early harvest arrangement for the FTA. At the recently concluded fourth round of the FTA negotiations, the two countries conducted comprehensive and in-depth consultations on fields such as trade in goods, trade in services, investment and rules, and have made positive progress.



In November last year, dozens of Honduran companies participated in the sixth China International Import Expo, where Honduran coffee and fruit wine received a warm welcome.



Fredis Cerrato, Hondura's Minister of Economic Development, noted that China is undoubtedly a strategic and fundamental partner for Honduras, providing significant support for Honduras to expand exports, attract investments, and promote technological development.



Dans la même rubrique : < > Keeping pace with China is keeping pace with opportunities 5G technology sees application in various industries in China New journey begins for fourth phase of China's lunar exploration program