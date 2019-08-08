From where I stand: “Young women’s inclusion in peacebuilding will create sustainable peace”

At 32, Susan Sebit is an accomplished lawyer and advocate from South Sudan. She works to protect women and children from violence and to ensure the implementation of existing women, peace and security global frameworks. ”South Sudan, like many other countries in the world and in Africa, has been overwhelmed by conflict. It’s crucial that […]

