GE Healthcare Launches Versana Premier and Versana Essential Ultrasound Machines to Drive Access to Affordable and Quality Healthcare in Uganda

GE Healthcare (www.GEHealthcare.com) has announced the launch of Versana Premier and Versana Essential for the first time in Uganda. The launch was announced during the Uganda Society for Advancement of Radiology and Imaging Conference (USOFARI). Versana Premier is a world-class ultrasound designed for peace of mind, easy to use and easy to own. The Versana […]

GE Healthcare (www.GEHealthcare.com) has announced the launch of Versana Premier and Versana Essential for the first time in Uga...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...