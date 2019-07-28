Alwihda Info
GE Healthcare and Access Bank Partner to Provide Financing to Nigeria’s Healthcare Providers


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Juillet 2019


Access Bank (www.AccessBankplc.com) and GE Healthcare (www.GEHealthcare.com) are to provide sustainable healthcare equipment financing to private healthcare providers; The partnership will help the private healthcare providers to deliver access to affordable healthcare services. GE Healthcare and Access Bank Nigeria have entered into a partnership to provide Nigeria’s Private Healthcare Providers… Read more on https://ge.africa-newsroom.com/press/ge-healthcare-and-access-bank-partner-to-provide-...

