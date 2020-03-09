GE Healthcare and the Kenya Association of Radiologists host 2nd Radiology with Over 100 Healthcare Professionals

The clinical radiology trainings by GE (http://www.GE.com) and KAR are geared towards achieving better health outcomes; The first GE Healthcare (http://www.GEHealthcare.com) Radiology Day was held in 2019 on “Interventional Radiology”. GE Healthcare and the Kenya Association of Radiologists (KAR) held the ‘2nd Radiology Clinical Day’ to train more than 100 Kenyan radiologists on the latest… […]

The clinical radiology trainings by GE (http://www.GE.com) and...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...