GROHE Is the Driving Force of the Digital Transformation in the Sanitary Sector and Sets New Standards at the 2019 ISH

For GROHE (www.GROHE.com), 2018 was all about strategic partnerships and the digitization of water. At the 2019 ISH, for the first time GROHE will present itself as one of the leading global brands for complete bathroom solutions, kitchen systems and intelligent water management. GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen faucets, […]

For GROHE (www.GROHE.com), 2018 was all about strategic partnerships and the digitization of water. At the 2019 ISH, for the...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...