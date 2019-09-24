Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

GTBank Fashion Weekend 2019: Africa’s Biggest Fashion Event Holds November 9th and 10th


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


This November, industry leaders, style connoisseurs and fashion enthusiasts from across the globe will converge in Lagos, Nigeria for the 4th edition of the GTBank (https://www.GTBank.com/) Fashion Weekend. Holding on Saturday the 9th and Sunday the 10th of November 2019 at the GTCentre, Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, the 2-day event will put a […]

This November, industry leaders, style connoisseurs and fashion enthusiasts from across the globe will converge in Lagos, Nigeria fo...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 24/09/2019

Tchad : les députés adoptent une loi d'encouragement à l'investissement

Tchad : les députés adoptent une loi d'encouragement à l'investissement

Tchad : le Général Mamari Djimé Ngakinar inhumé Tchad : le Général Mamari Djimé Ngakinar inhumé 24/09/2019

Populaires

Tchad : mouvement d’humeur des étudiants à N’Djamena

24/09/2019

A New-York, Idriss Déby détaille ses projets énergétiques pour le Tchad

24/09/2019

Tchad : le PLD demande à Déby de "cesser toute ingérence dans les affaires de la CENI"

24/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les civils déposent leurs armes à l'Est (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/09/2019 - N.A.

Djibouti, une souveraineté de façade ?

Djibouti, une souveraineté de façade ?

Tchad : des moeurses détériorées dans le milieu féminin, pourquoi tant de polémique ? Tchad : des moeurses détériorées dans le milieu féminin, pourquoi tant de polémique ? 21/09/2019 - Abba Issa Fressou

ANALYSE - 19/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration

Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration

Un chemin difficile vers la démocratie soudanaise Un chemin difficile vers la démocratie soudanaise 16/09/2019 - IFIMES

REACTION - 19/09/2019 - Les associations combattantes camerounaises de Belgique

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou 16/09/2019 - Farid Mnebhi