Gabon Implements the International Monetary Fund’s Enhanced General Data Dissemination System


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Gabon has launched a National Summary Data Page (NSDP) in implementing the recommendations of the IMF’s enhanced General Data Dissemination System (e-GDDS). The page serves as a one-stop publication vehicle for essential macroeconomic data in both human and machine-readable formats. The eâGDDS was endorsed by the IMF’s Executive Board in May 2015 to support improved […]

Gabon has launched a National Summary Data Page (NSDP) in implementing the recommendations of the IMF’s enhanced Genera...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



