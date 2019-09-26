Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Gabon continues to plot the path to a brighter energy future


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Gabon is among the top ten oil producers in Sub-Saharan Africa and has been an oil producer for more than 50 years. It reached its peak 12 years ago when oil production reached 370,000 barrels per day – its current production is 200,000 barrels a day (bpd). To combat the natural decline of mature fields, […]

Gabon is among the top ten oil producers in Sub-Saharan Africa and has been an oil producer for more than 50 years. It reached its peak 12 years ago when oil production reached 370,0...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/09/2019

Déby demande la réforme de l'ONU et dénonce le flagrant préjudice de l'Afrique

Déby demande la réforme de l'ONU et dénonce le flagrant préjudice de l'Afrique

A la tribune de l'ONU, Idriss Déby agacé par la passivité internationale A la tribune de l'ONU, Idriss Déby agacé par la passivité internationale 26/09/2019

Populaires

Tchad : le coq blanc perd une pierre angulaire

26/09/2019

Déby demande la réforme de l'ONU et dénonce le flagrant préjudice de l'Afrique

26/09/2019

Tchad : l’écroulement d’une mine au Nord aurait fait plus d'une centaine de morts

26/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : l’écroulement d’une mine au Nord aurait fait plus d'une centaine de morts
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/09/2019 - N.A.

Djibouti, une souveraineté de façade ?

Djibouti, une souveraineté de façade ?

Tchad : des moeurses détériorées dans le milieu féminin, pourquoi tant de polémique ? Tchad : des moeurses détériorées dans le milieu féminin, pourquoi tant de polémique ? 21/09/2019 - Abba Issa Fressou

ANALYSE - 19/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration

Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration

Un chemin difficile vers la démocratie soudanaise Un chemin difficile vers la démocratie soudanaise 16/09/2019 - IFIMES

REACTION - 19/09/2019 - Les associations combattantes camerounaises de Belgique

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou 16/09/2019 - Farid Mnebhi