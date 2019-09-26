Gabon continues to plot the path to a brighter energy future

Gabon is among the top ten oil producers in Sub-Saharan Africa and has been an oil producer for more than 50 years. It reached its peak 12 years ago when oil production reached 370,000 barrels per day – its current production is 200,000 barrels a day (bpd). To combat the natural decline of mature fields, […]
