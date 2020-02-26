Gabon’s Enabling Environment is Set to Pay Off with Massive Investments in Energy

The African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/) is in Libreville this week for a working visit to promote investments into the country’s oil & gas value chain and support the development of the local private sector. During its visit, the Chamber lauded the leadership of H.E. Ali Bongo Ondimba in pushing for the country’s new Hydrocarbons Code […]

The African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/) is in Libreville this week for a w...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...