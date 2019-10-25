Gathering of Experts and Decision Makers to address Water Scarcity

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) announced that the Regional Conference on Improving Water Productivity in Agriculture will be held in Tunisia from 3 to 6 December 2019. Part of FAO’s regional project, “Collaborative Platform on water productivity of the regional initiative on water scarcity for the Near East and North […]
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) announced that the Regional Conference on Improving Water Productivi...
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) announced that the Regional Conference on Improving Water Productivi...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...