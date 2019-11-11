Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

General Electric Appoints Selam Amare as Country Leader for Ethiopia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


General Electric (GE) (http://www.GE.com) has announced the appointment of Selam Amare as the Country Leader for Ethiopia. In this role, Selam will oversee GE’s operations in the country and strengthen our businesses presence in the market. She will also play a crucial role in implementing GE’s growth strategy for Ethiopia and leading the company’s public […]

General Electric (GE) (http://www.GE.com) has announced the appointment of Selam Amare as the Coun...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 10/11/2019

Tchad : état d'urgence et droits humains, "ne donnez pas d'occasion" (ministre défense à l'armée)

Tchad : état d'urgence et droits humains, "ne donnez pas d'occasion" (ministre défense à l'armée)

Tchad : à l'Est, des prières pour la paix pendant la commémoration du Mawlid Tchad : à l'Est, des prières pour la paix pendant la commémoration du Mawlid 09/11/2019

Populaires

Franc CFA : Déby appelle à "refaire les accords monétaires" avec la France, "l'injustice a trop duré"

10/11/2019

Tchad : décès de Mahamat Abouna en France

10/11/2019

Terrorisme en Afrique : "demain, c'est tout le continent qui va s'embraser", Idriss Déby

11/11/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad - état d'urgence : les ministres de la défense et de l'administration à Goz Beida (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/11/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU

10 choses à savoir sur le Rwanda... afin de ne plus se faire piéger 10 choses à savoir sur le Rwanda... afin de ne plus se faire piéger 01/11/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

ANALYSE - 01/11/2019 - Aliou TALL

Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche !

Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche !

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique 22/10/2019 - Arsène-Jonathan Mosseavo

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa