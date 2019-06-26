German Embassy inaugurates newly equipped therapy room in learning center for impaired children

the Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy Windhoek, Mrs. Ellen Gölz, inaugurated the newly equipped therapy room of the learning center “Child Intervention and Disability Support Centers” (C.I.D.S. Center) in Suiderhof/Windhoek. The center received financial support of $ 115,188.50 (€ 6,427.93) from the micro-projects fund of the German Embassy in Windhoek last year. […]

the Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy Windhoek, Mrs. Ellen Gölz, inaugurated the newly e...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...