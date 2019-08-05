Alwihda Info
German Embassy supports ‘Bright Hill Pre-School’ in Okuryangava


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On 30 July 2019, a grant agreement between the German Embassy and ‘Bright Hill Pre-School’ was signed. Ellen Gölz, Chargée d’Affaires at the German Embassy Windhoek, and Franz-Josef and Anne Mueller, founder and directors of the pre-school, signed a contract which stipulates the financial support amounting to N$ 85,244.00 (EUR 5,395.19). This donation is made […]

