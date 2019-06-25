German Government continues supporting economic development in the Republic of Namibia

On Monday, 24 June 2019, Hon. Calle Schlettwein, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Namibia, and His Excellency Christian Schlaga, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany signed a Financial Cooperation Agreement on interest-subsidized loans between Germany and Namibia. The agreement covers programmes to the value of 80 million Euro (roughly 1.3 billion NAD), […]

On Monday, 24 June 2019, Hon. Calle Schlettwein, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Namibia, and His Excellency C...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...