Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Getty Images and APO Group announce strategic partnership to provide innovative and integrated text, photo and video services to companies operating in Africa and the Middle East


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Getty Images ([www.GettyImages.com](http://www.gettyimages.com/)), a world leader in visual communications, and APO Group ([www.APO-opa.com](http://www.apo-opa.com/)), a leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service, have announced a wide-reaching collaboration to promote integrated text, photo and video solutions to organizations operating across Africa and the Middle… Read more on https://apo-african-press-organization.africa-newsroom.com/press/getty-images-and-apo...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 02/06/2019

Tchad : l'UNDR condamne l'interdiction de la rencontre des Transformateurs

Tchad : l'UNDR condamne l'interdiction de la rencontre des Transformateurs

Tchad : attaque de Boko Haram au Lac, un goumier du sultan de Bol tué Tchad : attaque de Boko Haram au Lac, un goumier du sultan de Bol tué 02/06/2019

Populaires

Tchad : attaque de Boko Haram au Lac, un goumier du sultan de Bol tué

02/06/2019

Tchad : l'UNDR condamne l'interdiction de la rencontre des Transformateurs

02/06/2019

Tchad : l'ONAPE relève le défi du chômage des jeunes

02/06/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : le collectif contre la vie chère veut un apaisement de la tension sociale
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : un désaccord majeur

Chronique : un désaccord majeur

Regroupement familial : après l’introduction d’une requête, le ministre de l’intérieur donne instruction au consulat de délivrer les visas sollicités Regroupement familial : après l’introduction d’une requête, le ministre de l’intérieur donne instruction au consulat de délivrer les visas sollicités 28/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 31/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif 29/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 01/06/2019 - Hissein Adamou

Le styliste tchadien Hissein Adamou répond au ministère de la Culture

Le styliste tchadien Hissein Adamou répond au ministère de la Culture

Djibouti : Arrestation et détention arbitraire de 37 cheminots de la société des chemins de fer Djibouti : Arrestation et détention arbitraire de 37 cheminots de la société des chemins de fer 27/05/2019 - Huno Djibouti