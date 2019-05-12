Ghana Rugby Eagles Crowned by Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) as National Team of 2018

The Ghana Rugby National Team (http://GhanaRugby.org), the Ghana Eagles, has been crowned as the 2018 National Team of the Year. The 44th edition of the prestigious SWAG (Sports Writers Association of Ghana) awards that celebrate excelling Ghanaian sportsmen and women was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday 11 May 2019. Michael Arko […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...