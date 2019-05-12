Alwihda Info
Ghana Rugby Eagles Crowned by Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) as National Team of 2018


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Ghana Rugby National Team (http://GhanaRugby.org), the Ghana Eagles, has been crowned as the 2018 National Team of the Year. The 44th edition of the prestigious SWAG (Sports Writers Association of Ghana) awards that celebrate excelling Ghanaian sportsmen and women was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday 11 May 2019. Michael Arko […]

