Ghana Rugby Opens Stakeholder Participation To The World

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (Ghana Rugby) (http://GhanaRugby.org/) will be having its 2020 Ghana Rugby Stakeholder Congress (GRSC) on 22 February 2020 in Accra, Ghana. Representatives of all stakeholders including Regional Associations and their members, the Clubs, GRUPA (Ghana Rugby Union Players Association), officials, administrators and others have been invited to the GRSC that follows […]

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (Ghana Rugby) (http://GhanaR...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...