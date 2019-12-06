Ghana Rugby and Societe Generale Ends 2019 “Get Into Rugby” On High Note In Accra

Ghana Rugby with the support of Societe Generale ended the 2019 year of “Get Into Rugby” (GIR) activities on a high note in Accra when 24 schools took part in a year-end festival at the Kawukudi Park in Accra, Ghana. According to the President of Ghana Rugby, Mr Herbert Mensah, 2019 was a very full […]

Ghana Rugby with the support of Societe Generale ended the 2019 year of “Get Into Rugby” (GIR) activities on a high note in Accra when 24 schools took part in a year-end festival at the Ka...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...