Ghana Rugby and Societe Generale Ends 2019 “Get Into Rugby” On High Note In Accra


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Ghana Rugby with the support of Societe Generale ended the 2019 year of “Get Into Rugby” (GIR) activities on a high note in Accra when 24 schools took part in a year-end festival at the Kawukudi Park in Accra, Ghana. According to the President of Ghana Rugby, Mr Herbert Mensah, 2019 was a very full […]

