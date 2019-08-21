Alwihda Info
Ghana Statistics visits Denmark to exchange knowhow on data collection


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A delegation of ten Ghanaians led by the Ghana Government Statistician, Professor Kobina Annim, is currently in Denmark to exchange experiences with Statistics Denmark. The visit is part of the Strategic Sector Cooperation between Ghana Statistical Service and Statistics Denmark. The aim of the visit is to for Ghana Statistics Service to explore best practices […]

